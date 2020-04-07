Governor Mill issues Executive Order to expand healthcare with focus on workforce, alternative care sites – WABI

Off Uncategorized

  1. Governor Mill issues Executive Order to expand healthcare with focus on workforce, alternative care sites  WABI
  2. National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor  NewsCenterMaine.com WCSH-WLBZ
  3. Maine opening up temporary medical facilities in arenas to ensure sufficient capacity for coronavirus patients  The Center Square
  4. View Full Coverage on Google News

>View original article
Contributor:

About The Author

mm

Editors and curators bringing you the latest and most impactful health news. Truly objective, we print links to stories and studies that may contradict one another. If you're searching for news on health studies, alternative health modalities, facts on modern allopathic medicine, and more, we're you're team bringing you the stories and facts that matter.