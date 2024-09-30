Anti-Trans Laws Linked to Increase in Trans and Nonbinary Youth Suicide Attempts 

Anti-transgender policies have caused a rise in suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth, according to a new Trevor Project study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

The peer-reviewed study found that when states pass anti-transgender laws—with policies like bathroom bans, which bar trans students from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity, or challenges to gender marker updates, which make it more difficult for trans people to have their accurate gender on state IDs—suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth ages 13 to 17 increased from 7% to 72%.

“There’s nothing inherent in transgender, nonbinary young people that makes them at greater risk for suicide,” says Ronita Nath, vice president of research at the Trevor Project. “They’re placed at greater suicide risk because of the stigma and mistreatment experienced in society, including these discriminatory laws and policies.”

Reseachers compared suicide-related outcomes for trans and nonbinary youth in states that had enacted one or more anti-transgender laws to states that did not enact such laws. They also accounted for outside factors that could affect suicide rates—including a state’s pre-existing suicide rate, national suicide prevention efforts, and more.

It’s the first study to establish what the researchers call a causal relationship between such policies and higher suicide attempt rates. The study used data from 2018 to 2022 from the Trevor Project’s national survey on the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth. The answers of more than 61,000 people ages 13-24 across five years were used.

The research shows that the adverse effects of anti-trans state policies on minors were seen earlier, or shortly after the law was passed, and were much more pronounced compared to the broader sample size that encompasses adults.

Part of the reason why may be because of the greater access adults have to LGBTQ+-affirming spaces. “Many state-level anti-transgender laws [are] targeting minors under the age of 18, and therefore really limiting the ability of young people to access gender-affirming-care or facilities to participate in school activities and sports that align with their gender,” says Nath.

Researchers did not find a link between the introduction of anti-trans policies that never moved forward and suicide attempts. Experts say more research is needed regarding the negative consequences of such policies.

“The results of the study point to an urgent need for protected policies that support transgender, nonbinary youth,” says Nath. “I would just urge all lawmakers to stop risking the health and safety of young people in hopes of scoring political points.”

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental-health crisis or contemplating suicide, call or text 988. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

Contributor: Solcyré Burga