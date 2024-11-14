Sleep Doctors Share the 1 Tip That’s Changed Their Lives

Even though we spend roughly a third of our lives doing it, sleep doesn’t always come easily. More than one in three adults in the U.S. don’t get enough sleep, so there’s a good chance you’ve struggled with getting a solid night’s shuteye from time to time or battled with daytime sleepiness.

We asked sleep docs for the one sleep tip that’s changed their lives. Some might surprise you.

Create a “wind-up” routine

Wendy Troxel, a senior behavioral scientist at RAND and author of the book Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep, credits establishing a consistent morning, or “wind-up,” routine, with significantly improving her sleep.

“While many experts focus on the importance of having a ‘wind down’ before bed, I’ve found that how you start your day is just as crucial for setting up a successful night of sleep,” says Troxel.

Our bodies and brains function best when we follow a regular daily routine, and that starts with a regular wake-up time. “When you wake is the primary cue for setting the biological clock and ensuring exposure to morning light, both essential for regulating circadian rhythms,” says Troxel. “Even after a bad night of sleep, sticking to a consistent wake-up time helps correct sleep patterns by boosting sleep ‘drive’ for the following night.”

Troxel’s typical wind-up routine includes waking up at 6:30 a.m. daily (though she sleeps in until 7 a.m. on weekends) and taking a cold shower for one to three minutes. “I find that the experience of the cold shower, brutal as it may be, is short-lived and helps to ‘wash away’ the night, especially if I had a not-so-great night of sleep,” says Troxel. “There is also a psychological benefit, as I tell myself, —‘That was probably the hardest thing I’ll do all day. And it’s not even 7 a.m.!’” If a cold shower seems too aggressive, Troxel says splashing your face with cold water can have a similar invigorating effect.

Exile your phone from your bedroom overnight

Jay Olson, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto who researches circadian rhythms and sleep, is going to tell you something you already know but hopes it will give you that extra nudge to, you know, do it: “Studies show that keeping the phone out of the bedroom can improve sleep quality and well-being,” he says. “Even if it feels like you are sleeping through them, every phone buzz is still processed by your brain and can pull you out of deep sleep.” Olson has been following his own advice for years and “swears by it.”

It works on several levels: banishing your phone eliminates light exposure from your screen right before bed, removes sleep-disturbing notifications and screen light-ups, and takes away the temptation to scroll, says Olson.

Try a body scan

Dr. Ankur Bindal, a psychiatrist and sleep medicine specialist in San Diego, sees meditation as “a powerful tool” for improving sleep by calming the body and mind before bed. “On a physiological level, meditation activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps slow your heart rate and regulate breathing—both crucial for preparing the body for restful sleep,” says Bindal. The practice also stimulates the production of the sleep hormone melatonin and lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress. “Together, these effects promote deeper, more restorative sleep by encouraging the brain’s natural theta wave activity, which is associated with relaxation and sleep.”

He practices a “body scan” meditation at bedtime. Focus on various parts of your body from head to toe; you’ll notice areas where you’re holding tension, which you can then release. “Dimming the lights and settling into a quiet environment can further promote relaxation,” he says. When Bindal does his full body scan at night, he also practices progressive muscle relaxation—tensing and releasing muscles throughout the body—to help ease him into sleep.

Go outside first thing in the morning

Maj. Allison Brager, sleep domain lead of the U.S. Army’s Health and Holistic Fitness System, shares that sleep disorders are pervasive in the Army. Even as a sleep expert, she deals with sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome herself. “If sleep is compromised, all mental faculties, including your mood, suffer greatly until adequate sleep is achieved,” she says.

One of the easiest ways to help recover from a bad night of sleep is light exposure, she says. That’s because our sleep system “resets” in the morning through early morning light exposure, Brager says, so try to get outside for some sunshine as soon as you wake up for a spark of energy to start your day, even if you haven’t had the best night of sleep. If you’re feeling up to it, Brager advises taking this one step farther by going on a walk. “Moderate exercise promotes wakefulness, increases blood flow, and is not so strenuous that you’ll want to sleep immediately after,” she says. “Take advantage of its wake-promoting benefits as well as health-promoting benefits.”

Start journaling

Jjournaling before bed is another way to clear your mind by organizing your thoughts and feelings, creating a sense of calm before you settle down for the night. It’s a way to “ process emotions and thoughts from the day: slowing down repetitive thoughts and clearing the mind, reducing stress, and promoting relaxation to prepare you for restful sleep,” Bindal says.

This doesn’t have to be an elaborate exercise. To get started, simply write down a few things you’re grateful for, jot down your most memorable experience of the day, or share some reflections on what’s going on in your life in a few sentences before you call it a night. If you are struggling to make the habit stick, here’s how to create a lasting journaling routine.

Listen to a relaxing sleep podcast

Craig Harris Richard, a professor at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., researches methods that help people to relax and sleep. Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) is one of the best, he’s found.

The research-backed practice involves listening to gentle voices at bedtime; they help distract and relax the brain into a quicker state of sleep. Many relaxation podcasts incorporate ASMR with a soft spoken host speaking directly to you. “Multiple published studies have consistently reported that people respond to ASMR stimuli with increased relaxation, decreased heart rates, decreased blood pressure, decreased stress, and an increased ability to fall asleep more easily,” says Harris Richard.

While you listen, keep your room dark, your eyes closed, and stay focused on the story, voice, and sounds from the podcast. “The topics of these relaxation podcasts vary, so you can choose the type of content you prefer to fall asleep to,” says Harris Richard. Meditations, bedtime stories, fiction, or “fascinating stories from history” are some of the available options. To find a soothing podcast, search for “ASMR,” “relaxing,” or “relaxing stories,” he suggests.

Contributor: Perri Ormont Blumberg