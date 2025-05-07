What the Trump White House Is Doing to Our Kids’ Health

In March 2025, it was announced that the U.S. would no longer support international public health programs that vaccinated millions of children worldwide. This is a hit to children worldwide on top of the Trump administration cuts to U.S. AID programs that provided basic nutrition for hundreds of thousands of children worldwide. One may interpret these directives as a reflection that the current U.S. political leadership no longer believes that the U.S. has an obligation to non-American children. But one only needs to look at what is happening in the U.S. now to see that the lack of care for children at home, as the administration signals to cut the Vaccines for Children program, which supports disease-preventative efforts in the U.S.

Examining what has evolved from the culture wars of the past several years, one sees a slew of policies detrimental to children in many ways. Rather than reflecting mainstream pediatric and educational philosophy, these policies mirror the political creep of fringe groups and politicians to impose their viewpoints on other people’s children. These policies impact infection control, education, nutrition, healthcare, and the environment.

Front-page news is now dotted with reports of a resurgence in vaccine-preventable infections, including measles. But contrary to some, vaccinations have never been a matter of personal choice in this country, but rather a 100-year-old societal obligation to keep America safe. In fact, the majority of Americans support childhood vaccination (about 70%), according to a January 2025 report by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC). Yet, the measles outbreaks happening across the U.S. are predictable consequences of a well-funded anti-vaccine movement that has pushed for laws encouraging vaccine exemptions and the weakening of school vaccine requirements.

To the dismay of our nation’s physicians, this movement now has a seat at the top of Health and Human Services (HHS) in RFK Jr., an anti-vaccine proponent. The fact that two unvaccinated children have died of measles, 17% of infected individuals are hospitalized, and children have been hospitalized with vitamin A toxicity, reportedly in response to RFK Jr. advocating vitamin treatment for measles, shows the consequences of fringe medical viewpoints on children. As the number of reported cases of measles in the U.S. nears 1000, and cases are now in half the states without a massive outcry and response from federal agencies, one can only ask if childhood deaths from measles will become the new normal.

The recently announced $11 billion in cuts of CDC funding will also impact health departments across the country, affecting not only COVID-19 relief programs but also state pediatric vaccine programs. Plans to reduce the HSS workforce by 10 thousand employees will also affect vaccination programs and infection surveillance. Thus, children in the U.S. will bear the consequences of needless infections, with medical, educational, economic, and lifelong consequences, and the nation may sadly soon learn what natural herd immunity looks like as vaccine-preventable illnesses spread across the country.

Pediatric healthcare is also under attack as never before. Americans may be surprised to learn that 48% of children in the U.S. are covered by Medicaid, which provides healthcare for these children. We now hear cries for hundreds of billions of dollars to be cut from Medicaid, claiming that these cuts will come from curtailing waste, fraud, and abuse. Yet, according to reports, this number is quite low. We also need to recognize the significant shortages in pediatric care providers, which will only worsen as provider payments are cut. What are the proposed alternatives for providing pediatric healthcare when Medicaid is cut?

What’s more, there is a woeful shortage of pediatric dental care. This situation is even dire for children on Medicaid. And now, the scientifically unsound political campaign against water fluoridation is another example of an anti-pediatric fringe initiative to dismantle a public health success. There is no evidence that properly maintained levels of fluoride in drinking water provide anything but benefits through the reduction of dental cavities. Furthermore, the anti-fluoridation movement has not called for cavity prevention alternatives, such as fluoride supplements or varnishes, which are proposed to promote pediatric dental health or improve access to pediatric dental care.

It is also an uncomfortable reality that millions of children in America do not have enough food and would go to bed hungry if not for federally funded nutrition programs. The SNAP program, administered by the United States Department of Agriculture, provides billions of dollars in funding for school lunch programs and serves approximately 30% of school-age children in the US. However, this program is slated for large budget cuts. Additionally, procuring produce from local farmers was a key component to promote nutritious offerings in school lunch programs. However, despite RFK Jr.’s calls to promote healthy eating, the $1 billion local farmer procurement program has been eliminated.

This doesn’t even begin to touch the intense effect cuts to reproductive care have on kids. The impact of abortion bans on teenage pregnancy and outcomes is now coming to light. These data show increases in teen pregnancies and an increase in newborn deaths. Yet, we are seeing attempts to restrict sex and birth control education in many states by conservative elements when more education is needed to prevent unintended pregnancies.

Much has been highlighted about the mental health problems our children are experiencing. It is too convenient to blame these issues on the unregulated proliferation of social media. There are multiple factors for mental health problems in the U.S., including the stress that society is under due to dizzying politics and culture wars—not to mention environmental degradation.

The past few decades of climate change have had an impact on society. Thus, there has been a rightful concern and regulation of environmental toxins in air, water, and food, as well as the impact of climate change on health. Numerous studies also show that environmental toxins disproportionately hurt children as compared to adults. Incredibly, looking to their future, children in Montana sued the state and won, arguing that the state needed to implement policies to mitigate the impact of climate change. Here, too, we are seeing the evisceration of policies that provide environmental protections for all of us, including children.

At the state level, we also see laws considered that will be detrimental to children. In response to a workforce shortage caused by the loss of immigrant workers, the Florida legislature is proposing legislation that will roll back child labor laws. The proposed bill will allow children as young as 14 years old to work overnight shifts on school days.

The impact of a singular pediatric-related policy change on infection prevention, nutrition, education, healthcare, or the environment would be dramatic. However, the cumulative effect of numerous collective policies that change in multiple ways simultaneously may be devastating.

In 1963, President Kennedy said, “For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”

Amidst the political chaos, which is sadly becoming the new norm, perhaps now is the time to step back and ask when America stopped cherishing its children.

Are we prepared for the answer and consequences?

