RHR: How Sustainably Raised Cattle Help the Environment, with Will Harris

The claim that beef production is always harmful to the environment is simply not true. In fact, sustainable, regenerative land management can sequester or remove carbon from the atmosphere rather than emitting it, while improving animal welfare and offering benefits to the local community. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I talk with Will Harris of White Oak Pastures about the benefits of sustainably raised and managed livestock.

