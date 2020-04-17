RHR: Can We Be Improved by the COVID-19 Crisis? with Ryan Holiday

Can the principles of stoicism help us learn to adjust to the new normal presented by COVID-19? In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I’m joined by Ryan Holiday, writer, media strategist, and one of the world’s foremost thinkers on ancient philosophy. We talk about how to take a stoic approach to this crisis and even find opportunities to thrive.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.