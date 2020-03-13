Disney World Is Closing, Cruise Line to Be Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(BLOOMBERG) — Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closed by end of the business day on March 15 through the end of the month, Walt Disney Co. said in statement.

Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning March 14 through the end of the month, it said.

The company will pay its cast members during the closure period. Hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.

View original article

Contributor: Bloomberg