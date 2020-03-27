Home » Health News » ‘Channel anxiety into vigilance’: Tips from a top health official at the center of New York’s coronavirus fight ‘Channel anxiety into vigilance’: Tips from a top health official at the center of New York’s coronavirus fight March 27, 2020 WashingtonPost Off Health News 0000000000000 View original article Contributor: Ben Guarino Post navigation Previous: ‘The Other Option Is Death’: New York Starts Sharing of Ventilators Next: Men are getting sicker, dying more often of covid-19, Spain data shows About The Author WashingtonPost