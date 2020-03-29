ADAPTing: Creating Health and Joy in the Face of Uncertainty and Challenge

The ability to cultivate joy and be resilient are important life skills at any time, but they are vitally important during times of crisis. I held a live webinar on March 24, 2020, to focus on tools and resources we all can use to build these skills and manage stress in difficult times. Join me as we focus on mindfulness, exercise, pleasure, connection, and being of service to others.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.