Chris Cuomo Confirms He Has Coronavirus as Brother Andrew Calls CNN Anchor His ‘Best Friend’

Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CNN anchor and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he was found to be positive for the coronavirus, which has affected more than 160,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,000 nationwide.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” Cuomo wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina [his wife].”

Cuomo said he is currently quarantined in his basement and plans to continue broadcasting his CNN program, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from there.

Andrew Cuomo, who has received nationwide attention for his response to the outbreak, also shared his brother’s diagnosis during a news conference on Tuesday. Andrew Cuomo has appeared on his brother’s show several times in recent weeks, and gained attention for their good-natured ribbing.

“He is going to be fine. He is young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine,” the New York governor said, adding, “He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy. He’s my best friend.”

Contributor: Mahita Gajanan