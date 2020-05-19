‘No offense, but is this a joke?’ Inside the underground market for face masks.
While profiteers and crooks make their fortunes, medical workers across the United States have been rationing masks, recycling them and treating infected patients without them. In the absence of a White House strategy to supply the nation with adequate PPE, hospitals compete with states and the federal government on an international market so full of chicanery that nearly every transaction is suspect.
View original article
Contributor: Desmond Butler