In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I’m joined by health coach Will Welch in a discussion about COVID-19. We talk about the challenges we’re facing as a culture, whether we succeeded in flattening the curve, what the end of the pandemic may look like, and much more.

The post RHR: COVID-19: My Thoughts on Where We Are Now, and Where We’re Headed appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.