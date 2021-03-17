RHR: Are Autoimmune Diseases Caused by Stealth Infections?, with Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish

In this episode of RHR, I sit down with Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish to discuss the growing autoimmune pandemic, how we got here, how it’s related to COVID-19, and advice on reaching the root cause and reclaiming your life.

