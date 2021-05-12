Meditative practice and spiritual wellbeing may preserve cognitive function in aging

Off Natural Medicine News

It is projected that up to 152 million people worldwide will be living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by 2050. To date there are no drugs that have a substantial positive impact on either the prevention or reversal of cognitive decline. A growing body of evidence finds that targeting lifestyle and vascular risk factors have a beneficial effect on overall cognitive performance. A new review examines research that finds spiritual fitness, a new concept in medicine that centers on psychological and spiritual wellbeing, and Kirtan Kriya, a simple 12-minute meditative practice, may reduce multiple risk factors for AD.

View original article
Contributor:

About The Author

mm

Editors and curators bringing you the latest and most impactful health news. Truly objective, we print links to stories and studies that may contradict one another. If you're searching for news on health studies, alternative health modalities, facts on modern allopathic medicine, and more, we're you're team bringing you the stories and facts that matter.