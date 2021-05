In this episode of RHR, I talk with Marit Zinöcker about new research regarding the homeoviscous adaptation to dietary lipids (HADL) model or hypothesis, and one that challenges the diet-heart hypothesis.

The post RHR: Reevaluating Cholesterol and Its Effect on Our Health, with Marit Zinöcker appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.