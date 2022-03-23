RHR: The Anatomy of Anxiety, with Dr. Ellen Vora

Dr. Ellen Vora, the author of The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body’s Fear Response, joins Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss how to define anxiety and reshape our relationship with it. Dr. Vora explains the difference between true and false anxiety, discusses the role of psychedelics in treating anxiety, talks about the impact of technology on anxiety, and discusses how religion and spirituality figure into anxiety management.

