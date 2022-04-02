RHR: The Importance of Connection and Community in a Digital World, with Adam and Vanessa Lambert

Adam and Vanessa Lambert from Bee The Wellness join Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss the importance of community and the transformative potential of live events. Adam and Vanessa talk about the roles of celebration, retreat, and leaving room for magic in our lives and how they’re applying these philosophies to the Adapt Live event at Snowbird Resort in September.

