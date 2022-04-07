Tea leaf readers, alternative health practitioners and new wave shamans subtly pushing theory that surf hero Kelly Slater was not, in fact, vaccinated prior to his impeding return to Australia but rather planned to get Covid-19 all along! – BeachGrit

Off Uncategorized

Tea leaf readers, alternative health practitioners and new wave shamans subtly pushing theory that surf hero Kelly Slater was not, in fact, vaccinated prior to his impeding return to Australia but rather planned to get Covid-19 all along!  BeachGrit

>View original article
Contributor:

About The Author

mm

Editors and curators bringing you the latest and most impactful health news. Truly objective, we print links to stories and studies that may contradict one another. If you're searching for news on health studies, alternative health modalities, facts on modern allopathic medicine, and more, we're you're team bringing you the stories and facts that matter.