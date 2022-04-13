RHR Research Review: Cancer, Alzheimer’s, Statins, Light & Sleep, Candida, and Screens & Kids

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser reviews some of the most interesting recently published studies and shares his thoughts and insights on them. Chris examines studies related to cancer and artificial sweeteners, metabolic indicators of Alzheimer’s risk, statins and heart disease, light exposure during sleep, Candida, and screen time in kids.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.