RHR Research Review: MS, Teen Prediabetes, Sleep Deprivation & Fat, Cognitive Decline, Leisure & Loneliness, and Sunscreens

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser reviews some of the most interesting recently published studies and shares his thoughts and insights on them. Chris examines studies related to dairy and multiple sclerosis, alarming rates of prediabetes in teens, the relationship between sleep deprivation and abdominal fat, rates of cognitive decline in older populations, using leisure time to reduce loneliness, and carcinogens in sunscreen.

