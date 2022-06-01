RHR: How Natural Wines Are Different, with Todd White

If you drink wine, you should be paying just as much attention to what’s in the wine that you drink as you do to what’s in the food that you consume. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Todd White, founder of Dry Farm Wines, joins Chris Kresser to discuss natural wines. Todd explains how the modern wine industry has come to promote the large-scale commercialization of wine production, what makes a wine “natural,” and why natural wines are better for your health and the environment.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.