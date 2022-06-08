RHR Research Review: Medicinal Mushrooms, Gut Microbiota, Blood Sugar, Root-Causeism, and Nutrient Deficiency

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser covers some of the most interesting recently published research studies, shares some insights from his clinical practice, and discusses subjects he’s been thinking about lately. Topics covered in this episode include types of medicinal mushrooms and their benefits, the effect of gut microbiota on food cravings, high blood sugar as an indicator of cardiovascular disease risk, causes of and solutions to the prevalence of nutrient deficiencies in the modern diet, and how to apply a pleiotropic lens to the root-cause approach of health transformation.

