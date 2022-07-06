RHR: The Emerging Field of Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy, with Dr. Ingmar Gorman

Dr. Ingmar Gorman, co-founder of Fluence, joins Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Dr. Gorman talks about the current research into the therapeutic use of psychedelics, the potential drawbacks to the increasing popularity of psychedelics in therapy, which substances are being studied and used for specific conditions, and how his company is working to train and educate those in the mental health field to utilize psychedelics in a treatment context.

