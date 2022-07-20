RHR: Why Nutrient Density Matters and How to Optimize It

Nutrient density should be the primary consideration when it comes to the choices we make about what we eat. In this episode, Chris discusses what nutrient density is, how common nutrient deficiencies are and why, ways to optimize nutrient intake in your diet, and what is important to include in a quality supplementation program.

