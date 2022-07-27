RHR: Optimizing Movement for a Pain-Free Life through Foundation Training, with Dr. Eric Goodman

Dr. Eric Goodman joins Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss how Foundation Training addresses back pain on a functional level and uses movement and breathing to correct the imbalances caused by our modern habits. Dr. Goodman explains the mechanics of back pain, the evolution of Foundation Training, how decompression breathing and pelvic anchoring can provide sustained pain relief and everyday fitness, and how you can get started with incorporating Foundation Training into your routine.

