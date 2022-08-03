RHR: Why Movement Is Essential to Optimal Health, with Katy Bowman

Biomechanist Katy Bowman, author of numerous books including Move Your DNA and Grow Wild, joins Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss human movement ecology and the issue of sedentarism in our culture. They talk about how to reframe your idea of what movement is, ways you can naturally incorporate more of it into your routine, the reasons why humans have been in a steady transition toward less movement, and how the decline in movement and increase in technology is especially impactful on children.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.