RHR: Finding Joy in the Midst of Illness, Pain, and Difficulty

When you’re dealing with any kind of challenge like chronic pain or illness, it’s important to figure out how to still find joy and live your best life in the moment while working to address those bigger issues. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris examines what health really means and why it’s important to understand it as a dynamic process rather than an outcome. He’ll also teach you practices and tools that you can use when you’re feeling stuck or facing difficult circumstances in your life.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.