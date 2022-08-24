Jeff Nobbs, co-founder and CEO of Zero Acre Farms, joins Chris on Revolution Health Radio to discuss how vegetable oils drive chronic disease, how years of misinformation led to the prevalence of their consumption worldwide, why they’re such a problem for our health and the environment, what’s important to consider when choosing a cooking oil, and why Zero Acre Farms’ flagship product, Cultured Oil, is poised to be a game changer in the industry.

The post RHR: Solving the Problem of Vegetable Oils, with Jeff Nobbs appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.