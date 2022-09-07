RHR: The Microbiome Approach to Better Probiotics, with Colleen Cutcliffe

Colleen Cutcliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Pendulum Therapeutics, joins Chris on this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss how metabolic health is related to the gut microbiome, microbiome research, and probiotics. They’ll talk about the problem with current probiotics, the opportunities being presented by novel strains and formulations, innovations in understanding the gut–metabolic and gut–brain connections, and the challenges of bringing anaerobic probiotics to the marketplace.

