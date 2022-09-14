RHR: Creating a Healthier Relationship with Screens and Media for Children, with Jean Rogers

Jean Rogers, director of the Children’s Screen Time Action Network, joins Chris Kresser on Revolution Health Radio to discuss ways we can reduce screen time for children, and why doing so is crucial to their healthy development. Jean and Chris talk about the most recent trends in screen time among kids and teens, some of the physical and developmental impacts of screen overuse, the long-term benefits of moderating screen time, why children’s technology use is a public health issue and not just an individual one, how child-targeted marketing contributes to excess screen time, and what steps parents can take to help their kids have a healthier relationship with technology and screens.

