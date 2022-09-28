RHR: Immune Rejuvenation and the Roots of Functional Medicine, with Dr. Jeffrey Bland

Chris is joined on this episode by the father of Functional Medicine, Dr. Jeffrey Bland. They discuss the history of Functional Medicine, how it has impacted current medical approaches to health, and the process of immuno-rejuvenation. Dr. Bland dives into how the immune system and the gut microbiome are linked, how diet impacts more than just your digestive health, the role of epigenetics in immune health, zombie cells and what role they play in the aging of the immune system, and the immunity superfood Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat.

