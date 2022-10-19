In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris discusses Parkinson’s disease and what we can do to address its rising prevalence in modern society. He’ll provide a better understanding of the mechanisms, signs, and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, as well as cover some of the underlying causes that contribute to it. He also talks about steps you can take to lower your risk of getting Parkinson’s disease in the first place or potentially slow the progression of the disease if you already have it.

The post RHR: A Functional Medicine Approach to Parkinson’s Disease appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.