RHR: The Science of Soil, with David Montgomery and Anne Biklé

Authors David Montgomery and Anne Biklé join Chris on this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss soil health and nutrition. They discuss the importance of the microbiome of the soil, how conventional agriculture adversely affects the soil microbiome, how disruption of the soil microbiome has led to a decline in the availability of nutrients in the food that we eat, whether regenerative farming is scalable and how it can improve soil health, some things that we as individuals can do to make better choices around food, and why improving and maintaining soil quality is one of the fundamental things we need to do to preserve our health and well-being.

