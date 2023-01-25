Dr. Kara Fitzgerald and Jill Sheppard Davenport join Chris to highlight their new book, Better Broths and Healing Tonics, which provides recipes for easy, flavorful, health-supportive broths, and add‑ins to “boost” the broths for maximum nutrition and healing benefits. They discuss the immense healing properties of broth and why it’s an excellent way to add nutrient density to meals, the results of their study on whether bones harbor lead and other toxic metals, the science behind “food as medicine,” how people with histamine intolerance should approach broths, how to use methylation adaptogens and other health‑supportive ingredients in all your favorite recipes, and how you can even make broth-based sweets and treats.

The post RHR: Promoting Healthy Longevity with Bone Broth, with Dr. Kara Fitzgerald and Jill Sheppard Davenport appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.