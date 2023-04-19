RHR: Overcoming Adrenal Dysfunction, with Dr. Izabella Wentz

The “Thyroid Pharmacist,” Dr. Izabella Wentz, joins Chris on this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss the relationship between adrenal dysfunction and thyroid health. They review their clinical experiences of the root causes and symptoms of adrenal dysfunction, why women may suffer disproportionately from adrenal and thyroid dysfunction, and how Dr. Wentz’s four-week Adrenal Transformation Program targets specific bodily signals to restore the relationship between the adrenals and the thyroid.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.