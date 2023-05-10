A leading researcher on the efficacy of antidepressant drugs to treat depression, Dr. Joanna Moncrieff joins Chris on this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss her newest landmark paper debunking the widespread belief that an imbalance of neurotransmitters, particularly serotonin, in the brain causes depression. Dr. Moncrieff explains how the “chemical imbalance theory” of depression originated, whether there is any scientific evidence to support this theory, and how the use of drugs to treat depression has caused a ripple effect in mental healthcare.

The post RHR: Reviewing the Evidence on the Serotonin Theory of Depression, with Dr. Joanna Moncrieff appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.