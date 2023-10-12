Omega watch: Researchers develop new blood test for measuring levels of critical omega-3 fatty acids

Researchers have discovered a convenient new way to track levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the bloodstream, making it much easier to access information that is critical to cardiovascular and cognitive health, but which has previously been challenging to gather. While the human body can generate most of the fats it needs, it cannot produce adequate levels of omega-3 fatty acids and must obtain them from dietary sources.

