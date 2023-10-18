RHR: Uncovering the Hidden Causes of Anxiety and Depression, with Dr. Kenneth Bock

Dr. Kenneth Bock joins Chris in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss the idea that many of the mental disorders most common among adolescents and teens, including depression, anxiety, and OCD, may share the same underlying mechanism of systemic inflammation. Dr. Bock explains the essential role of the immune system and the microbiome in mental health and details the ways in which imbalances in these systems—such as autoimmune conditions, thyroid disorders, or leaky gut syndrome—can generate neurological inflammation, which in turn causes behavioral and mental health issues.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.