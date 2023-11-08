Author and Functional Medicine practitioner Dr. Jill Carnahan joins Chris in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss how, in the face of illness and trauma, it’s possible to look inward and replace the darkness and fear with hope, resilience, and healing. They talk about Dr. Jill’s own experiences with recovery from illness, which led her down the path of Functional Medicine, and outline strategies for taking control of your own health and well-being in the face of conditions like mold and biotoxin illness, cancer, and autoimmune disease.

The post RHR: Finding Resilience through Functional Medicine and Faith, with Dr. Jill Carnahan appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.