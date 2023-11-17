A look back at the UKHSA annual conference for 2023

#UKHSA2023 brought together a range of people involved in public health and health protection science for speeches, panel discussions and exhibitions. It was a fascinating and busy 2 days in Leeds, with representatives joining from across the sector.

As well as colleagues from across UKHSA, devolved administrations, local authorities, the NHS and Directors of Public Health; there were partners in industry, government, the charity sector and academia.

The subjects were serious, but energy and enthusiasm were much in evidence. Topics ranged from pandemic preparedness to the health effects of climate change, emphasising the importance of vaccination and our collective responsibility in addressing health inequalities.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), was a central theme in many conversations throughout the conference, and we launched our 10th English Surveillance Programme for Antimicrobial Use and Resistance (ESPAUR) report. In an impassioned keynote speech, Professor Dame Jenny Harries described AMR as “the silent pandemic” and “the crisis of our age”, calling for renewed focus and action to address this growing public health crisis.

Many discussions were had and connections made during the conference, which will hopefully inform and enrich our work in public health over coming months.

Contributor: Blog Editor