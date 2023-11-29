RHR: The Gut-Immune Axis

The dynamic relationship between the gut and the immune system is crucial for maintaining overall well-being and optimal immune function. An imbalance in the gut microbiota can trigger immune system dysfunction and contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases, allergies, and even mood disorders. Conversely, a healthy gut can bolster immune resilience, reducing the risk of infections and inflammatory diseases. In this episode, Chris describes the gut–immune axis in more detail, makes dietary recommendations for supporting it, and shares the key nutrients and superfoods that can heal and fortify this critical system.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.