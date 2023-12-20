RHR: Why Eating a Plants-Only Diet Won’t Improve Your Health or Save the Planet, with Jayne Buxton

Jayne Buxton, author of The Great Plant-Based Con, joins Chris on this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss how ethical, regenerative farming and an omnivorous diet comprised of whole foods benefits both human and planetary health. They’ll explore the higher bioavailability of nutrients in animal products, how diets that exclude animal foods can damage your health, and the reasons why so many people have coalesced around the falsehood that plant-based diets are the best way to improve human health and save the planet.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.