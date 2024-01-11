A more eco-friendly facial sheet mask that moisturizes, even though it’s packaged dry

Off Natural Medicine News

Starting a new year, many people pledge to enact self-care routines that improve their appearance. And facial sheet masks soaked in skin care ingredients provide an easy way to do this. However, these wet masks and their waterproof packaging often contain plastics and preservatives. Now, a study reports a dry-packaged hydrating facial mask that is made of biobased and sustainable materials.

View original article
Contributor:

About The Author

mm

Editors and curators bringing you the latest and most impactful health news. Truly objective, we print links to stories and studies that may contradict one another. If you're searching for news on health studies, alternative health modalities, facts on modern allopathic medicine, and more, we're you're team bringing you the stories and facts that matter.