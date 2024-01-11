A more eco-friendly facial sheet mask that moisturizes, even though it’s packaged dry
Starting a new year, many people pledge to enact self-care routines that improve their appearance. And facial sheet masks soaked in skin care ingredients provide an easy way to do this. However, these wet masks and their waterproof packaging often contain plastics and preservatives. Now, a study reports a dry-packaged hydrating facial mask that is made of biobased and sustainable materials.
