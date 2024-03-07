RHR: The Lipid Energy Model and Lean Mass Hyper Responders, with Dr. Nicholas Norwitz

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser sits down with Dr. Nicholas Norwitz to delve into the lipid energy model and the phenomenon of lean mass hyper-responders. Dr. Norwitz shares his perspective both as a researcher and as someone who personally experienced dramatic increases in LDL cholesterol levels after adopting a low-carb and ketogenic diet. They explore the recent shifts in our understanding of cholesterol’s role in cardiovascular disease, particularly in individuals on low-carb diets who are lean but exhibit high LDL levels. Dr. Norwitz also discusses his groundbreaking research, including a provocative self-experiment involving Oreos, that challenges conventional wisdom about cholesterol management. This episode promises to shed light on the complexities of heart disease risk, dietary impacts on lipid profiles, and the potential implications for future research and clinical practice.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.