In this episode, Chris Kresser delves into nootropics, substances that enhance mental functions such as cognition and mood. He highlights key nootropics like citicoline, UMP, PS, Bacopa monnieri, Ginkgo biloba, and others, discussing their benefits and scientific backing. This episode serves as a concise guide for anyone looking to naturally improve their brain function through nootropics, offering practical advice on usage and sourcing.

The post RHR: The Benefits of and Science Behind Using Nootropics for Enhanced Brain Function appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.