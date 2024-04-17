RHR: Building Your Fitness Routine, Staying Motivated, and Avoiding Burnout, with Jason Khalipa

On this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Jason Khalipa, CrossFit Games champion, gym founder, and pediatric cancer advocate, shares his journey and insights on building a sustainable fitness routine, staying motivated, and navigating the challenges of burnout. Jason’s unique perspective on fitness, from his early days selling gym memberships to becoming a world-renowned athlete and business owner, provides invaluable lessons for anyone looking to improve their health and well-being. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or looking to take your routine to the next level, Jason’s story and advice offer the inspiration and strategies you need to succeed. Join us as we explore the importance of finding your “why,” setting realistic goals, and creating a balanced approach to health and fitness.

