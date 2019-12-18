RHR: How Protein Supports Your Muscle Health, with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
The protein we eat affects our muscle health, which is tied to our longevity and vitality. So what is the impact of avoiding high-quality animal proteins and adopting a plant-based, vegan diet? In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I discuss the effects of a vegan diet with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, an expert in muscle-centric medicine.
Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.