RHR: Reflections on The Game Changers Debate

The film The Game Changers makes a number of claims I disagree with—namely, that animal products are harmful and that a vegan diet is optimal for athletes. I recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience alongside James Wilks, a producer on the film, to discuss the science behind those claims and the reasons I’m skeptical. Unfortunately, that’s not what unfolded during the debate. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I address the claims made during that debate and offer more clarity on this nuanced topic.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.