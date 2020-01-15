RHR: The Benefits of Optimizing Your Sleep, with Dr. Kirk Parsley

I can’t emphasize it enough: sleep is crucial for your health. Lack of sleep impacts your cognitive function, performance, mood, memory, and much, much more. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I talk with sleep optimization expert and former Navy SEAL Dr. Kirk Parsley about the importance of sleep and the effect that optimized rest has on your life and your performance.

