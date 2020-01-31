NHS chief slams Paltrow’s health claims on Netflix – BBC News
- NHS chief slams Paltrow’s health claims on Netflix BBC News
- Marketing, not medicine: Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab whitewashes traditional health therapies for profit The Conversation AU
- I Tried the Push-Up Challenge From Netflix’s The Goop Lab — Here’s How It Went POPSUGAR
- The Goop Lab Netflix Review: This Is The Problem With T… 10 daily
- The Great Debate: Is Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop empire damaging to women? The National
- View full coverage on Google News
>View original article
Contributor: